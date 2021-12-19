Archbishop Vigneron: Christmas joy comes from comfort in Christ | Opinion

Allen H. Vigneron

The angel said to them, “Do not be afraid; for behold, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For today in the city of David a savior has been born for you who is Messiah and Lord.” (Luke 2:10-11)

Each December, our homes and hearts are filled with festive carols joyfully proclaiming the approaching Christmas season. We sing of decking the halls, trimming the tree and exchanging gifts with loved ones. As followers of Christ, we find our greatest joy in songs proclaiming the “tidings of comfort and joy” that is the birth of Jesus, the coming of Emmanuel, our newborn king and savior.