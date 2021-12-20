Ponnuru: Here’s why Trump is stronger than he looks | Opinion

Ramesh Ponnuru

Bloomberg Opinion

People who think that Donald Trump’s influence on the Republican Party has been mostly malign are always looking for signs that it is fading.

Matt Lewis, writing in the Daily Beast, sees several such indicators, from the empty seats at recent Trump events to the struggles of some of the candidates he has endorsed. Josh Kraushaar, a columnist for National Journal, thinks Trump has handed his opponents in the party an opportunity by backing former Sen. David Perdue’s primary challenge to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. If they help Kemp withstand it, they will liberate other Republicans from the need to stay supine before Trump.