Opinion: How to help kids tackle the holiday blues

Michael B. Scheel

Amid the holiday season, it’s quite common to recall holidays past and the feelings that usually accompany this time of year. The season itself can bring high expectations of joy and giving.

But this season and recent holidays look much different than the ones from our youth, and even from those just a few years ago. The ongoing pandemic is breeding more social isolation from family and friends. And for many, isolation coupled with the loss of loved ones can lead to overwhelming feelings of grief, anxiety and depression.