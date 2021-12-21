Opinion: Will our health systems be able to handle omicron?

Faye Flam

Bloomberg Opinion

Forget the debate over how scared we should be of omicron. What matters is putting our energy into solutions that work — taking action that matters on a personal level, and demanding effective actions from world leaders.

Scientists are already scrambling to learn how well our vaccines will work against this new coronavirus variant. That can help predict how much benefit might come from speeding up worldwide vaccination and booster campaigns, and whether vaccine passports will protect people or give a false sense of reassurance.