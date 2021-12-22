Nolan Out Loud: Start making babies

The U.S. population grew at the slowest rate in the nation's history in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic delayed pregnancies and raised the death rate.

If the trend continues, it's disastrous for an economy that needs more people to fuel growth.

The choices are more immigration or more babies. Immigrants are streaming across the southern border illegally by the thousands each day. If they can be absorbed into the workforce, the problem will be solved.

If not, then it's up to those of child-rearing age to get busy. We need more babies. You know what you have to do.

No secrets

We now know what the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission was trying to hide when it closed its doors for an October meeting. Thanks to this week's Supreme Court ruling that the secret session was illegal, we've learned the panel was hearing from its attorneys that it didn't have to adhere firmly to the Voting Rights Act in drawing new political maps. While that may raise the ire of minority advocacy groups, it did not merit hiding the discussion from the public. In fact, voters should know what's motivating the commission in its work. The closed session was to shield the commission from criticism, and as the court noted, that's not reason to violate its mandate to do all of its business in public. See our editorial.

Test yourself

President Joe Biden says he's sending out 500 million rapid COVID at home tests so Americans can check themselves for the virus. The question is how long can the government keep up the supply, given that the recommendation is for weekly self testing. Meanwhile, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has moved from virus tyrant to laissez faire observer, emerging Tuesday to talk about the pandemic for the first time in months, and saying only everyone should get vaccinated. She, too, is expanding the availability of tests.

ETC.

The auto industry deserves what it gets from the federal government. After meekly saluting a flurry of ridiculous regulations, it now finds itself begging for help to meet Biden's mandate for a fleet average 40 mpg by 2026. Thank you sir, I'll have another.

Elites like washed up actress Bette Midler are all over Joe Manchin, pounding the line that "one man" shouldn't be able to hold up their progressive agenda. One man didn't. Manchin was joined by 50 Republican senators in opposing the Build Back Better bill. That made a majority, and that's called democracy.

