Opinion: Secrecy and corporate subsidies do not create jobs

Michael LaFaive and Pat Garofalo

The Michigan Legislature has fast-tracked a new corporate subsidy fund that exceeds $1 billion in value. It is designed to subsidize large, for-profit projects, several of which may involve deals for electric vehicle producers.

That’s very bad news, as scholarly research shows incentive programs to be ineffective and expensive. They are also fundamentally unfair, as they make smaller, local businesses subsidize their own competitors.