Opinion: We must address Michigan's teacher shortage

Rob Fowler and David Hecker

Nearly every industry in the country is dealing with a labor shortage. Restaurants are being forced to cut back on their hours because they can’t find enough kitchen and wait staff. Businesses are struggling to find the skilled talent they so desperately need. And education is no different.

Faced with an uptick in early retirements coupled with a drastic decrease in the number of young adults pursuing a career in education, the state’s schools are dealing with a crippling teacher shortage.