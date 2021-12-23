Bankole Thompson: This Christmas, offer holiday magic to children in need

Bankole Thompson

While glittering Christmas lights, fancy dresses, sumptuous meals and endearing songs mark the season for some families, hunger, misery and worry are the reality for others.

The situation is particularly distressful for resource-challenged families with young children. This is why it is the season for generosity.

When families are faced with the challenges of meeting financial obligations in inflationary times — utilities, rent and food — Christmas is just another day in their daily struggle.