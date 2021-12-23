Letter: Michigan should keep its promise to injured drivers

The Detroit News

In a recent piece, Detroit News columnist Ingrid Jacques stated that more attention needs to be paid to the impact of the auto no-fault law passed in 2019 (“Hey Michigan, we're finally saving on car insurance”, Dec. 19). I couldn’t agree more.

However, the focus should be on the thousands of accident victims who have had their care disrupted, have been displaced from their homes, and whose families are in turmoil not knowing where necessary care is going to come from.