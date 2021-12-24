Opinion: How to make your year-end giving go further

Bjorn Lomborg

InsideSources.com

Christmas is a time when many people focus not just on celebrating with loved ones, but also on giving back to our communities and societies. The idea of giving is intrinsic to the spirit of Christmas.

Charities aim to benefit from this festive goodwill by highlighting ways that we can help those in need. It’s a great time to focus on doing good in the world. It’s also a great time to think more about how we do the most good, not just locally, but on a global scale.