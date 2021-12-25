Opinion: Thinking about wrapping up your Christmas gift exchange? Here's why you shouldn't

Jenn McKee

This year, the call to stop exchanging gifts at the holidays surfaced in my husband’s family first.

“We’re all so stressed and overwhelmed,” the (irrefutable) argument goes. “Let’s lighten everyone’s load by just focusing on getting each of the kids something.”

In my family of origin, meanwhile, we made this particular shift years ago. During the years leading up to that initial change, the holidays had essentially become — where the adults were concerned — a gift card swap, and one of my siblings argued that buying stuff for the sake of buying stuff was both wasteful and meaningless.