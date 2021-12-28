Schuette: Michigan appeals court panel wrongly attacks MSU investigations

Bill Schuette

It is a special time of the year. Whether you read the Bible, Torah or Quran, their messages share common lessons of helping the powerless, the poor and the voiceless.

But recently, a three-judge panel of the Michigan Court of Appeals slapped the victims of Larry Nassar’s horrible crimes in the face by dismissing charges in separate cases filed by an independent special counsel and supported by current Attorney General Dana Nessel.