Opinion: Drop case against Snyder, other Flint water crisis defendants

John Engler and Dick Posthumus

A recent decision by Genesee Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Kelly in one of the Flint water legal cases marked an important win for former Gov. Rick Snyder’s efforts to vindicate himself against politically driven misdemeanor charges.

Snyder and other defendants facing charges in the Flint water case raised alarms about state Attorney General Dana Nessel and her office violating attorney-client privilege and their constitutional rights to a fair trial.