Opinion: Use common sense reforms to draw workers to Michigan

Darwyyn Deyo and Edward Timmons

In most states, including Michigan, employers are having a hard time finding enough workers. At a time like this it doesn’t make sense for Lansing bureaucrats to get in the way of skilled workers who are interested in moving to the Wolverine State.

Part of the problem is that the occupational licenses of skilled professionals do not easily transfer across state lines. This means some valuable, in-demand workers like carpenters and contractors stay in their own states, even if there’s a bigger need for them someplace else.