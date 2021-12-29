Zito: The 'MeatEater' is changing how we think about hunting

Salena Zito

Bozeman, Montana — Steven Rinella has a very hard time sitting still. This is not just an observation. It is, he says, what makes him who he is.

"I was born with this wanderlust to move, constantly, as far as I could. It's more than I have a very hard time holding still: I like to go places. I like to understand the people, their history, their social norms, the stories behind their lives, what they ate and how they prepared it," explains the writer and outdoorsman. We are talking from his office in Bozeman, Montana, Rinella having just returned after several weeks hunting and fishing with his family at his cabin in Alaska.