Harsanyi: AOC, Democrats' view of democracy is the real 'farce'

David Harsanyi

Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, echoing the complaint of the Democratic Party establishment, believes that Sen. Joe Manchin engaged in an "egregious breach" of President Joe Biden's trust by refusing to support his welfare expansion plans.

"The idea that Joe Manchin says that he can't explain this back home to his people is a farce," Ocasio-Cortez said. Elsewhere, Bernie Sanders similarly noted that Manchin would have to do a lot of explaining in West Virginia after abandoning Build Back Better.