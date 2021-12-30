Opinion: Ensure crime survivors have access to victim compensation funds

Qiana Wimbley

Since 2019, homicides have increased by 31% in Michigan — mirroring a national trend and disproportionately affecting communities that have typically been left behind by the criminal justice system, including places like our beloved Detroit. It’s a sad statistic to stomach, especially as a crime survivor.

Gunshots nearly ended my life 24 years ago when I tried to break up an argument between siblings in my neighborhood on Christmas Day. What started out as a regular college break ended with an experience that reshaped my life and impacted my emotional and physical wellbeing for years to come.