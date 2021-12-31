Opinion: Coastal management rankings snub companies from flyover country

Dale Buss

It’s no surprise that the latest ranking of management acumen at U.S. companies relegates those headquartered in flyover country mostly to the bottom of the list. But this list sure is frustrating — and wrong-headed. And its bias matters.

The Wall Street Journal just published its annual “Management Top 250” ranking, developed by the Drucker Institute, which purported to measure “corporate effectiveness” by examining performance in five areas: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.