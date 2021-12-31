Opinion: Pre-registering young people to vote could have lifetime of benefits

Vicki Shapiro and Branden Snyder

Contrary to popular belief, young people vote at very high rates. According to U.S. Census data, a whopping 86% of registered voters ages 18-24 in Michigan cast a ballot in November 2020.

The challenge and what suppresses the voice of young people in Michigan is the reality that they are significantly less likely to be registered to vote than older citizens. To address this disparity, increase the voice of young people and increase civic participation in our state, Michigan should adopt voter pre-registration.