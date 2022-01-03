OPINION

Opinion: Supreme Court case could change education landscape in Michigan

Rachel Chiu

A Supreme Court case is poised to change how states treat religious schools and students. The forthcoming decision may deal a long-awaited, necessary blow to Michigan’s infamous Blaine Amendment. 

In December, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Carson v. Makin, a major school choice case that will decide whether Maine’s tuition assistance program, which prohibits students from using their state aid at religious schools, violates the Constitution.

