Opinion: During electric vehicle transition, consider drawbacks and benefits for consumers

Frank Maisano

When you grow up in middle-class metropolitan Detroit, cars are in your blood. Everybody knows somebody who has either worked for a company, was on the line at any of numerous factories, is a union member or works in the many auto-supply companies that support the industry.

Even when I moved to Washington, D.C., the auto industry remained a high priority as I staffed for members of Congress from Michigan districts who spoke for droves of auto constituents and — even more — the area's ingrained car enthusiasm.