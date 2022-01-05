Letters: Other views on what to call the COVID-19 vaccine and Democrats' spending

The Detroit News

How to sell the COVID vaccine

As someone who was in sales for 39 years, I have learned that the way you say or sell something makes a huge difference. When I was running a league many years ago, it used to be traditional to have three categories: A, B and C. However, since no one ever signed up for the C league and not many signed up for the B league, I decided to change the names of the leagues to the "A+," "A" and "A-."