Letter: Make sure federal law protects male victims of domestic abuse

The Detroit News

Wendy Wein, 52, of Monroe County wanted her ex-husband dead. Last year she came across a website, Rent-A-Hitman, that promised to “handle your delicate situation” in a discrete manner. So Wein filled out a form on the humor site, agreeing to pay $5,000 to kill the man.

On Nov. 12, Wein pled guilty to charges of solicitation for murder. She faces at least nine years in prison at her sentencing, scheduled for Jan. 13.