Opinion: This new year, resolve to abandon zero-COVID mentality

Jeffrey A. Singer

As we begin the third year of the pandemic, the U.S. averages over 200,000 new cases per day, and more than 800,000 lives have been lost due to the virus. This has occurred despite travel bans, mask mandates, total or partial lockdowns, and school closures.

While scholars will continue to debate whether those interventions helped slow the virus down, the economic and psychosocial tradeoffs have been immense — particularly among young children whose educational and social development has been sacrificed to protect people from a virus that primarily threatens older generations. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy recently warned of a mental health emergency developing among the young, which has been worsened by pandemic restrictions.