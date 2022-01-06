Opinion: Michigan's lead isn't just in the water; and it's not just in Flint

Katherine Dwyer

Lead isn’t just a Flint problem. It’s a state of Michigan problem. A recent study showed that three out of four Michigan children are lead-poisoned, ranking Michigan third in the nation for childhood lead poisoning.

The primary risk for lead poisoning isn’t where you might think. For Detroit and most of Michigan, water is not the main source of the problem. Instead, lead can be found in older homes — that is, homes built before 1978, when lead paint was banned — and in the dirt and soil.