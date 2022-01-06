Zito: 'Let's Go Brandon' movement says a lot about country's political divides

Salena Zito

Greensburg, Pennsylvania — The "Let's Go Brandon" message on the Hoods Up Quick Lube sign was up for four days, but it was long enough for the owners to make their point.

Ever since Oct. 3, when an NBC reporter interviewing NASCAR driver Brandon Brown mistook a vulgar chant from the crowd — "F--- Joe Biden" — as "Let's Go Brandon," the phrase has gone viral. Within days, people across the country were sharing their displeasure with the president by putting up homemade "Let's Go Brandon" signs along roadways. They've been chanting the message at high school football games, wearing it on the backs of T-shirts, and displaying it on digital signs at construction sites where they work.