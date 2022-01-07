Opinion: Michigan's students to stay in school this semester
Thomas Albert
The vast majority of Michigan school districts continue working in the best interests of our kids as we begin 2022. Unfortunately, a few school districts are not — instead opting to cancel classes completely or switch to remote instruction with no advance planning or quality control.
Anyone who is still pushing for closing schools or forgiving missed days nearly two years into the pandemic needs to ask the question — what is in the best interests of kids, not only for now but years from now?