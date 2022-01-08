Opinion: Strengthen our democracy by protecting religious freedom
Nicole Bibbins Sedaca
Inside Sources
At this time of tremendous national polarization, it might seem counterintuitive to turn to religious freedom for guidance on how to overcome the deep cleavages in American society. The introduction of religion might provoke thoughts of disagreement, conflict and division, or seem like the last place we should look for solutions. Yet protections for religious belief offer a crucial lesson for strengthening American democracy and addressing growing societal rifts.