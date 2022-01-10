Bankole Thompson: Democrats underestimated redistricting effects on Black voters

Bankole Thompson

Michigan is poised to have no Black member in its congressional delegation next year, after Rep. Brenda Lawrence, the lone African American, revealed last week she was retiring from Congress.

The announcement of Lawrence’s exit at the end of 2022 comes after new congressional maps were released to the public by the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. The maps eliminated the 14th congressional district she represented, and created a new 12th district, which includes Southfield, parts of Wayne County and, most notably, Dearborn.