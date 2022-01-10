Opinion: Prosecuting juveniles as adults does more harm than good
Jason Smith
When tragedies such as the mass shooting at Oxford High School occur, society rightly seeks to hold the perpetrator accountable — which often includes charging the perpetrators in the adult criminal justice system, even if they are minors.
Research, however, shows that prosecuting youths as adults — which disproportionately impacts Black and Brown youth — does not improve public safety, nor does it prevent similar crimes from recurring.