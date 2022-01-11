Letter: We agree on health care policy solutions more than we think

The Detroit News

For more than 50 years, the Michigan Universal Health Care Action Network (MichUHCAN), a nonprofit education and advocacy organization, has worked to secure a health care system that covers everyone, is affordable, has broad benefits and high-quality services, and is easy to use.

Health care delivery has become a politically charged issue. A person’s attitudes on any changes in funding or delivery of health care are more determined by their political affiliation than facts.