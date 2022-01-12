Letters: Readers sound off on response to Jan. 6 anniversary

The Detroit News

Capitol riots weren't an insurrection

As someone who voted for the Biden/Harris ticket, I was aghast at Vice President Kamala Harris’ talk at the Capitol on Jan. 6. The actions of the mob were a disgraceful political riot, but not an insurrection.

An insurrection would have been if the 10th Mountain Division or the 82nd Airborne had attacked the Capitol. For her to equate Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 attacks to what happened on Jan. 6 is absurd.