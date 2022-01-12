Opinion: Beware demagogue leaders who want you to serve them instead of serving you
Solomon D. Stevens
In the midst of the extreme partisanship that dominates political discussion today, there is one thing about which we can probably all agree: These are volatile times. People are distrustful of one another. Basic institutions — political, social, religious — are unstable. And all of this is taking place in the midst of a pandemic, which magnifies every problem. But when countries face an uncertain future, dangerous forces can emerge.