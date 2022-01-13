Harsanyi: Schumer's ugly 'voting rights' gamble

David Harsanyi

In a Dear Colleague letter last week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warns that if Republicans refuse to support the Democrats' unconstitutional efforts to nationalize elections, he will move to eliminate legislative checks and balances by blowing up the filibuster.

"As former Sen. Robert Byrd famously said, Senate rules 'must be changed to reflect changed circumstances,'" Schumer argued. "Put more plainly by Sen. Byrd, 'Congress is not obliged to be bound by the dead hand of the past.'"