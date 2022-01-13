Opinion: Where's Whitmer administration's COVID-19 science and data? Redacted and hidden

Steve Delie

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the public has repeatedly asked Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to reveal the science and data behind her policy decisions aimed at minimizing the pandemic’s harm.

Earlier this week thanks to a request made by the Mackinac Center through Michigan’s Freedom of Information Act, Michigan residents now have greater access to that information, as we are publishing these records publicly. Unfortunately, thanks to the state’s approach to transparency, much remains unknown about what drove public officials’ decisions during the pandemic.