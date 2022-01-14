Opinion: The case for civility in American politics

Samuel Gregg

The severe ideological divide that makes even debate impossible can only be bridged by a return to civility in dispute. Strong opinions civilly expressed is the best first step.

One of the sadder deaths in 2021 was that of former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole. Wounded war-hero and long-serving politician, Dole was widely respected from people across the political spectrum not only for his skills but also for his willingness to try to work across divides to achieve common objectives.