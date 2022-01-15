Opinion: Ride share in the air? Planepooling could be the future of flight

Robert F. Graboyes and Brent Skorup

InsideSources.com

It’s been said that in the southeastern United States, whether your soul is headed for heaven or hell, it will have to change planes in Charlotte or Atlanta.

Thus is the notoriety of commercial aviation’s hub-and-spoke system. Regional flights often require you to fly through a hub — and it’s often faster to just go by automobile — and make it easier to just stay home. This may change with what we call “planepooling,” and the idea’s time may be fast approaching.