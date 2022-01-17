Opinion: Auditor general report shows number of COVID-19 deaths state didn't track
Steve Delie and Charlie LeDuff
Last week, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel aired her grievances with an auditor general’s review of how her department tracked COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes. The auditor general released the anticipated report Monday, and the results reveal that the state failed to accurately track and report these deaths.