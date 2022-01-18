Letter: State school board association's equity work isn't pushing critical race theory

The Detroit News

The Michigan Association of School Boards would like to respond to Ingrid Jacques’ recent piece (“School districts promoting Black Lives Matter? It’s happening in Michigan,” Jan. 7).

It is incorrect to categorize the equity work being done in Michigan school districts as “elements of ‘critical race theory’ and similar ideologies” being “alive and well in Michigan classrooms.” Using this language and making these correlations misconstrues what is actually happening and what educational equity is — the intentional allocation of resources, instruction and opportunities according to need.