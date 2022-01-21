Letters: Other views on Jocelyn Benson, officials who backed Trump as electors

The Detroit News

Benson has improved State Department

Despite what Nolan Finley writes in a recent column, ("Michigan GOP may miss the red wave," Jan. 6) the secretary of state’s office under Jocelyn Benson’s leadership has transformed how Michigan residents do business with the department for the better.

Benson has partnered with the private sector without spending tax dollars to make self-service stations available at grocery stores around the state for the convenience of residents.