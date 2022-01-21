Opinion: Sexual abuse claims are plaguing Michigan; laws that protect victims are the cure

Jamie White

When Michigan residents learned that former Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield was accused of sexually abusing his sister-in-law from the time she was a 15-year-old babysitter in his family’s home, the news fell on weary ears. Just weeks earlier, the more than 500 victims of Michigan State University’s Larry Nassar were in the news once again after receiving $380 million in compensation for the abuse they endured as children.