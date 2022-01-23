Rep. Walberg: Biden's achieved one thing during his first year as president | Opinion
Tim Walberg
One year ago, I sat on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol and listened to President Joe Biden’s first inaugural address. As he assumed office, the president pledged to be a unifying voice and help the country rebuild from the pandemic.
A year later, by every measure, Biden has broken these central promises. He’s divided us at every turn, hasn’t shut the virus down and made life more expensive for the American people.