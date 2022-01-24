Opinion: COVID testing another unfunded mandate on insurers

Dominick Pallone

Michigan’s insurers have been leaders in the COVID pandemic battle, providing financial support for hospitals and first responders and delivering members information about the importance of vaccination and how to stay safe.

But the demand by the Biden administration that private health plans provide and cover the costs of consumer purchased non-prescribed, over-the-counter COVID tests — a demand that came with only five days’ notice, at a time when those tests are in short supply — is an overreach that will be difficult or even impossible to achieve.