Opinion: There are more effective ways to fight poverty than raising minimum wage

Ryan Young

InsideSources.com

Twenty-five states raised their minimum wages this year, but the federal minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25 per hour since 2009. Is it time to finally raise it? No. There are better ways to fight poverty.

Regional differences are the main reason Congress hasn’t raised the federal minimum wage in more than a decade. Different places have different costs of living. The cost of living in New York City is much higher than the cost of living in Missouri. Representatives of low-cost areas from both political parties know this, and mostly prefer to leave minimum-wage policy to state and local policymakers.