Letter: Bolster local economy by bringing F-35 manufacturing to Selfridge Air Base
The Detroit News
Michigan is well-known for the significant role we play in the manufacturing and aerospace sectors. Our state is a leading contributor to the defense and aerospace supply chains, including the F-35 fighter jet.
The F-35 Lightning II is a single-seat, single-engine fighter aircraft that is capable of air defense and ground attacks and is designed to perform intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.