Opinion: It's time individuals, not the government, make choices about COVID-19 risk

Eric Kohn

“The central question we face today is: Who decides?”

That’s the opening line of Justice Neil Gorsuch’s concurrence to the Supreme Court’s Jan. 13 opinion striking down the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate that was to be enacted through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Justice Gorsuch goes on to ask whether “an administrative agency in Washington” can mandate vaccination against COVID-19 or whether that is the job of state and local governments and the U.S. Congress in its capacity as a representative of the will of the people.