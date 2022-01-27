Opinion: Teachers unions' nonsensical fight against school choice hurts students, families

Corey A. DeAngelis

Nearly two years after the initial school closures in March 2020, some districts still refuse to open their doors for business. Detroit public schools will not reopen until at least Monday. Flint public schools are now indefinitely closed for in-person learning.

These closures are inexcusable. Data has consistently shown that children’s mortality risk from COVID-19 is remarkably low, and that schools are some of the safest places in the community. Meanwhile, prolonged school closures have hurt children academically, mentally and physically.