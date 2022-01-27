OPINION

Opinion: Supreme Court ruling likely to end college affirmative action

Noah Feldman
Bloomberg Opinion

A revolution in university admissions appears to be at hand.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear two cases on affirmative action in higher education, raising the likelihood that it will strike down the practice in the near future. The only thing surprising about this development is the timing, in the same Supreme Court term that already promises blockbuster conservative judgments on abortion and guns.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Subscribe to keep reading

Get unlimited digital access for only $1 for 3 months
Subscribe Now