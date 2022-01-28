Opinion: School choice can transform your children's lives; I know from experience
Kate Woodhams
This is our sixth year using online learning as a family. I never expected that online school would be my family’s story, but, because of this choice, my kids are thriving. I honestly cannot imagine where we would be today if Michigan didn’t have an online public option, or if I didn’t find it — having school choice truly makes a difference, and can improve a child’s health and performance academically, psychologically, even physically.