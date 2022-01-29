Opinion: Even with omicron, don't reinstate draconian lockdown measures

Sally C. Pipes

By mid-January, nearly 800,000 Americans were becoming infected with COVID-19 each day on average. More than 1.3 million cases were reported on Jan. 10 alone. Those are the highest daily numbers of the entire pandemic.

Some public officials see this omicron-induced wave as justification for another round of restrictions on gathering. Early in the new year, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she wouldn't rule out more lockdowns. The District of Columbia began mandating proof of vaccination for entry to restaurants, gyms and cultural establishments like concert halls and sporting venues.